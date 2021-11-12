Recipe: BBQ pulled chicken sliders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs headline Sunday night when they pay a visit to the Las Vegas Raiders. Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew for these delicious gameday sliders.

This recipe makes 12 sliders, perfect for friends and family as you cheer the Chiefs on to victory.

Ingredients

1 cup chicken stock or water

1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups your favorite BBQ sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

One package slider buns, or Hawaiian slider buns (12-count)

12 slices Swiss or Provolone cheese (about 8 ounces) Softened butter

Directions

Place the first 10 ingredients in the instant pot in the order they are listed. Do not stir. The chicken stock (or water) needs to be on the bottom of the pot so the instant pot comes to pressure.

Place the lid on the instant pot and make sure the valve is in the sealing position. Press manual (high pressure) and set to 15 minutes. Let the pressure natural release for 10 minutes.

Take the lid off the buns but don’t separate them. Place the bottom buns on parchment paper on a cookie sheet.

To assemble sliders, start with a layer of cheese on the bottom bun, then add a generous scoop of pulled chicken and top with an additional layer of cheese before placing the top of the bun back onto slider. The 2 layers of cheese will keep the buns from getting soggy.

Brush the tops of sandwiches with softened butter.

Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and sandwiches are heated through. Cut and serve sliders.

