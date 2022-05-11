KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lisa Mizell, CEO of the Child Protection Center, and Ben Wood of City Barrel Brewing, are in the FOX4 Kitchen with Abby Eden to talk about Cook for Courage and cook up some grub!

Cook for Courage is the CPC’s signature event that features some of Kansas City’s best chefs in a “barbecue and brew cook-odd”. Celebrity judges like Mayor Quinton Lucas will choose the winner and proceeds from the event will benefit the the CPC’s programs.

Vince Brink – Torn Label

Colby Garrelts – Rye

Cherven Desauguste – MESOB

Linda Duerr – Restaurant at 1900

Anita Moore – Soiree

Vince Paredes – The Farmhouse

Ben Wood – City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

Scott & Kate Meinke – Heirloom Bakery and Hearth

Tickets for Cook for Courage on May 15 are on sale now.

Brine

Ingredients

60 g Insta Cure No. 1

13 g Coriander seed, whole

10 g Yellow mustard seed, whole 10 g Black pepper, whole

4.5 g Fennel seed, whole

4.5 g Dill Weed

3.2 g Cinnamon, whole

1 g Chili flake

0.7 g Clove

0.5 g Fresh bay leaf, fresh

Directions

Combine all ingredients Chill brine to below 40°F / 4°C. Place meat in brine for 7 days

Pastrami rub

Ingredients

75 g Brown sugar

75 g Salt

72 g Black pepper

55 g Coriander seed, whole

10 g Garlic, powder

10 g Juniper berries, whole

7.5 g Chili flake

Directions

After 7 days have passed, grind up the spices from above and pat dry the meat Rub the meat with the mixture generously Then smoke the meat for 5 to 7 hours at 149 degrees Pull meat out of smoker, let cool, place in vacuum sealed bag and sous vide the tongue for 12 hours @ 76 degrees C/ 170 F