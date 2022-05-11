KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lisa Mizell, CEO of the Child Protection Center, and Ben Wood of City Barrel Brewing, are in the FOX4 Kitchen with Abby Eden to talk about Cook for Courage and cook up some grub!
Cook for Courage is the CPC’s signature event that features some of Kansas City’s best chefs in a “barbecue and brew cook-odd”. Celebrity judges like Mayor Quinton Lucas will choose the winner and proceeds from the event will benefit the the CPC’s programs.
- Vince Brink – Torn Label
- Colby Garrelts – Rye
- Cherven Desauguste – MESOB
- Linda Duerr – Restaurant at 1900
- Anita Moore – Soiree
- Vince Paredes – The Farmhouse
- Ben Wood – City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
- Scott & Kate Meinke – Heirloom Bakery and Hearth
Tickets for Cook for Courage on May 15 are on sale now.
Brine
Ingredients
- 60 g Insta Cure No. 1
- 13 g Coriander seed, whole
- 10 g Yellow mustard seed, whole 10 g Black pepper, whole
- 4.5 g Fennel seed, whole
- 4.5 g Dill Weed
- 3.2 g Cinnamon, whole
- 1 g Chili flake
- 0.7 g Clove
- 0.5 g Fresh bay leaf, fresh
Directions
- Combine all ingredients
- Chill brine to below 40°F / 4°C.
- Place meat in brine for 7 days
Pastrami rub
Ingredients
- 75 g Brown sugar
- 75 g Salt
- 72 g Black pepper
- 55 g Coriander seed, whole
- 10 g Garlic, powder
- 10 g Juniper berries, whole
- 7.5 g Chili flake
Directions
- After 7 days have passed, grind up the spices from above and pat dry the meat Rub the meat with the mixture generously
- Then smoke the meat for 5 to 7 hours at 149 degrees
- Pull meat out of smoker, let cool, place in vacuum sealed bag and sous vide the tongue for 12 hours @ 76 degrees C/ 170 F