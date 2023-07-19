KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Nick Vasos takes on a traditional Bastille Day dinner with Chef Bryant Wigger from Plate Restaurant in Brookside.

Ingredients

For the steak

2 ea bistro filet or your favorite steak

3 tbl mixed peppercorns (black, white, green, pink)

Salt

1 oz canola oil

1 oz butter

For the sauce

2 ea shallot diced

1 oz cognac or bourbon or red wine

½ cup veal stock

3 oz heavy cream

1 tbl unsalted butter

1 tbl chopped parsley

Directions

Season the steak heavily with salt. Toast and crush the peppercorns then push them into one side of the steak.

In a cast iron pan, get it hot then add the steak with the peppercorns down. After about 1-1.5 minutes flip and put in oven to cook to your desired temperature.

Drain the pan and put the steak to rest and top with 1 oz butter. Deglaze the pan with cognac (it will catch fire if you have gas so be careful).

Add the veal stock, cream and let reduce. Finish with butter and parsley. Slice the steak, sauce and enjoy with watercress, French fries, or onion rings.