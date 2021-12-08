Recipe: Brisket quesadillas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jamar Griddine graduated from Raytown High School in 2017 and now is making a name for himself in the culinary industry.

The 22-year-old joined FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make barbecue brisket quesadillas.

Ingredients

1 Bell Pepper

1 Onion Diced

1 Tomato

1 can of Black Beans

1 Tbsp of Olive oil

1/2 Tsp onion powder

1 chopped garlic

1/2 Tsp italian seasoning

salt and pepper

1 bunch of Green onions

1 bunch of cilantro

1 Feta Cheese

1 Brisket

Flour or Corn Tortillas

Directions

Get a skillet large enough to fit the tortilla you’re using and place it over medium heat. Once it’s hot, place the tortilla on the skillet and sprinkle the cheese all over the entire surface of the tortilla. Spread the shredded brisket on top of the cheese on half of the tortilla, lay some sliced Veggies (I like to slice it very thin) on top of the brisket and then spoon the BBQ sauce on top. Once the cheese has melted slightly, pick up the cheese only on the side of the tortilla and flip it over to the side with the toppings. Press down lightly with a spatula to secure the tortilla into the ingredients. It should do this easily since there’s melted cheese in it. Cook until the bottom is golden brown and crispy. Then, gently flip the tortilla and cook on the other side for a couple of minutes until it’s browned on the bottom. Cut into 4 Triangles and Enjoy!

You can follow Jamar on Instagram to follow his journey and learn more about his cooking.