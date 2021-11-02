Recipe: Chef Teddy Liberda’s Buck Tui Noodles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buck Tui owner, pit-master and executive chef Teddy Liberda joins the FOX4 Morning Crew to make some noodles served with Buck Tui fish sauce brisket.

Buck Tui BBQ blends Isaan Thai and Kansas City-style barbecue in Overland Park.

Liberda has teamed up with Pio-O Mexican BBQ, Smoak BBQ and Wolfepack BBQ for Holiday BBQ For Hope Tailgate.

On Sunday, November 7, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game, the group of BBQ restaurants will host a family friendly watch party with food, music and Chiefs football.

Tickets for the tailgate cost $50 and all proceeds, including from a ticket raffle and auction sales, will be donated to Blessings Abound.

The event will be held at the Martin Event Space at 13440 Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ingredients

1 small (16-ounce) bag fresh thin rice noodles

6 ounces Buck Tui Fish Sauce Brisket (available by special order) thinly sliced

½ cup fresh bean sprouts

¼ cup sliced scallions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 small head baby lettuce

1/2 cup sweet Thai basil

Garnish: Buck Tui Chili Crunch (a signature heat and flavor enhancer soon to be bottled!), or a mixture of chili powder and chili oil, to taste

Sauce

2 tablespoons garlic oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon sweet dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

White pepper, to taste

Directions

Using a whisk, mix sauce ingredient together in a small mixing bowl. Pour the mixture onto the cook noodles and combine until coated evenly. Plunge the fresh rice noodles in boiling water and blanch for 10 seconds then drain in a colander. Rinse noodles with cool water and toss and stir, so they don’t stick together. Place drained noodles in a mixing bowl. Pour the sauce mixture over the cook noodles and combine with tongs until coated evenly. Add your favorite brisket, sprouts, scallions, cilantro, baby lettuce and basil. Garnish the noodles with Buck Tui Chili Crunch, a powerful Thai flavor enhancer, Liberda plans to bottle and sell in the near future.