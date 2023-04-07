If you’re looking for a tasty dish to dazzle your guests this holiday weekend, look no further.

Chef Bryant Wigger teaches FOX4’s Nick Vasos how to make a delicious chicken piccata.

Ingredients

• 2 lbs chicken cutlets, tenders, or chicken breasts (halved horizontally)

• 2 ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp pepper

• 1 cup flour for dredging

• 10 tbsp butter, cut into pieces half for sautee and half for finishing the sauce

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• 1 shallot, diced

• 1 tbsp garlic, chopped

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 1 lemon cut in half. Slice half and juice the other half

• 2 tbsp capers, drained

• 1 bunch parsley chopped

Directions

Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in flour and shake off any excess. In a large sautee pan, heat 3 tablespoons butter and the olive oil over medium-high heat until the butter has melted. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, add the chicken and sauté until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken, place on a plate and repeat with the remaining pieces, adding more olive oil if needed. Once the chicken is cooked, add the shallot and lemon slices to the pan and sauté, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the stock and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons butter, capers and lemon juice, to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the chicken with the sauce poured over the top. Garnish with parsley if desired.