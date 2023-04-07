If you’re looking for a tasty dish to dazzle your guests this holiday weekend, look no further.
Chef Bryant Wigger teaches FOX4’s Nick Vasos how to make a delicious chicken piccata.
Ingredients
• 2 lbs chicken cutlets, tenders, or chicken breasts (halved horizontally)
• 2 ½ tsp salt
• ½ tsp pepper
• 1 cup flour for dredging
• 10 tbsp butter, cut into pieces half for sautee and half for finishing the sauce
• 4 tbsp olive oil
• 1 shallot, diced
• 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
• 1 cup chicken stock
• 1 lemon cut in half. Slice half and juice the other half
• 2 tbsp capers, drained
• 1 bunch parsley chopped
Directions
- Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in flour and shake off any excess.
- In a large sautee pan, heat 3 tablespoons butter and the olive oil over medium-high heat until the butter has melted. Working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, add the chicken and sauté until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.
- Remove the chicken, place on a plate and repeat with the remaining pieces, adding more olive oil if needed.
- Once the chicken is cooked, add the shallot and lemon slices to the pan and sauté, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized and fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the stock and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to low, then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons butter, capers and lemon juice, to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the chicken with the sauce poured over the top. Garnish with parsley if desired.