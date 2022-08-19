KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is back in the FOX4 Kitchen to help you get back into the swing of things this school year with this tasty treat.

This customizable dessert will be the perfect sweet treat to end a long day at school.

Ingredients

1 package (16.5 oz.) Pillsbury refrigerated chocolate chip

Cookie dough

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup Carmel chips (optional)

Sea Salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan

or line with parchment paper. Set aside. Divide the cookie dough in half. To make the crust, press half of the dough into the bottom prepared baking pan. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and egg until the mixture is smooth. Spread over the crust. Sprinkle caramel chips over cream cheese Crumble the remaining cookie dough over the top. Sprinkle with sea salt Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center tests clean. Cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate any leftovers.

