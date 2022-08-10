KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile, owner of Jasper’s Restaurant, is in the FOX4 Kitchen to help celebrate heirloom tomato season with Slow Food Kansas City with this chocolatey, tomato-y treat.
Slow Food Kansas City is celebrating with a 6-course tomato-themed dinner on August 15 at Jasper’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. and this cake is on the menu.
Cake Ingredients
- 1 3⁄4 cups flour
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 3⁄4 cup cocoa
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 (10 ounce) can condensed tomato soup
- 1 heirloom tomato, diced
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1⁄2 cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Mascarpone Icing Ingredients
- 6 ounces of mascarpone, softened to room temperature
- 2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups confectioners sugar
Directions
- Mix the dry ingredients together.
- Add to the dry mix the eggs, tomato soup, buttermilk, oil and vanilla.
- Beat until all is moist and well blended. About 5 minutes total.
- Pour into a greased 9×13 pan and bake 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or till toothpick comes out clean.
- Let sit for 15 minutes, then frost with Mascarpone icing.