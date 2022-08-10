KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Jasper Mirabile, owner of Jasper’s Restaurant, is in the FOX4 Kitchen to help celebrate heirloom tomato season with Slow Food Kansas City with this chocolatey, tomato-y treat.

Slow Food Kansas City is celebrating with a 6-course tomato-themed dinner on August 15 at Jasper’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. and this cake is on the menu.

Cake Ingredients

1 3⁄4 cups flour

2 cups brown sugar

3⁄4 cup cocoa

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 (10 ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 heirloom tomato, diced

1 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

Mascarpone Icing Ingredients

6 ounces of mascarpone, softened to room temperature

2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups confectioners sugar

Directions

Mix the dry ingredients together. Add to the dry mix the eggs, tomato soup, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat until all is moist and well blended. About 5 minutes total. Pour into a greased 9×13 pan and bake 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or till toothpick comes out clean. Let sit for 15 minutes, then frost with Mascarpone icing.