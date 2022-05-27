KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is in the FOX4 Kitchen with Kim Byrnes to show you this delicious dip to take to your next summer party.

Not only does it taste great, but it only takes 20 minutes to make!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

8 oz. cream cheese

2 cans corn, drained

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz. can of diced green chiles

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

Garlic salt to taste

Black pepper or cayenne pepper to taste

Optional toppings (see notes)

Directions

In a skillet (at least 8 inches) melt butter and cream cheese over medium heat and stir until smooth. Add in corn, green chiles, garlic salt, pepper and jalapeno if using, and stir to combine. Add cheddar cheese and stir until fully melted. Top with optional toppings if desired Serve hot with tortilla chips!

Notes from Lauren

Top with crumbled cooked bacon, green onions, or fresh parsley.

This can be made in a slow cooker: Add all ingredients and cook on low for 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally, or until everything is melted and bubbly.

Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.