KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool.

Ingredients

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup carrot, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed slightly

2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium

1 can (14 1/2 ounce) tomatoes, diced and no-salt-added

1 teaspoon oregano leaves, dried

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/3 cup cornstarch slurry

6 of your favorite prepared plant-based ‘sausage’ patties, preferably ‘hot & spicy’ (such as MorningStar Farms® Hot & Spicy Veggie Sausage Patties)

1 cup Roma tomatoes (optional), chopped

1/3 cup low-fat plain yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream (optional)

Directions

1. In nonstick Dutch oven cook onion, carrot, and garlic in oil over medium heat until onion is tender, stirring frequently. Stir in fennel seeds. Cook and stir for about 1 minute more or until the fennel is fragrant.



2. Stir in beans, broth, undrained tomatoes, oregano, and red pepper. Bring to boiling. Thicken broth by drizzling all of the cornstarch slurries in while stirring. Add veggie sausage patties, pushing patties down into the soup. Return to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Uncover. With a spoon break up sausage patties. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes more.

3. Ladle into serving bowls. Sprinkle Roma tomatoes (if desired) on each serving. Spoon a dollop of yogurt (if desired) on each.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6