KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Abby Eden in the kitchen to show off a hack to make a festive dessert as easy and simple as possible.

Cake pops aren’t a new idea, but this easy hack can help you make them in minutes.

Ingredients

12 plain donut holes

2 cups white chocolate candy melts plus more for drizzle if desired

sprinkles are optional for decorating

12 lollipop sticks, straws, or popsicle sticks

Directions

Give the donuts a quick roll between your palms and determine where you will place your stick. I like to make sure the smoothest rounded side is at the top of the cake pop. Melt the chocolate wafers according to package directions. Carefully dip each cake pop stick into the melted chocolate and stick into the cake pop. Allow to cool upside down. When the chocolate has cooled, carefully dip each cake pop in the chocolate rotating until fully coated. Allow the coating to set for 5-10 seconds then dip into sprinkles and rotate until fully coated.

Notes from Lauren

Sometimes I only dip 1/2 the hole into the chocolate

If you have lumpy donut holes, coat fully in sprinkles. It helps hide the flaws!

Use plain cake donut holes. The chocolate won’t stick to powered or sugar-coated.

I used white chocolate but you can also use dark or milk chocolate for the coating. I always recommend the Ghiradelli brand of melting wafers, but Wilton candy melts, baking chocolate, or almond bark will also work.

