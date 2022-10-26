KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donutology owner and founder Andrew Cameron is in the FOX4 Kitchen showcasing the new edition of the Donutology DIY Kit and a simple but tasty recipe for icing.

The kit comes with dough and directions to make donuts and more treats just in time for the holidays.

Ingredients

2 cups confectioner’s sugar

2 tablespoons butter melted

2 teaspoons

4 tablespoons milk (can substitute with heavy cream or half and half)

Directions

Combine powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla and milk in a large mixing bowl until smooth. Pour over warm rolls and spread.