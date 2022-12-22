KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking to wow your guests on Christmas or just want to stay out of the cold and in the kitchen, we’ve got you covered.
Chef Jill Garcia-Schmidt joined FOX4 on Thursday for some simple holiday desserts, including cookie truffles.
Check out the recipe below to get cooking at home.
Ingredients
- 16 ounces of your favorite homemade cookie OR one 16-ounce package of your
favorite store-bought cookies (about 30 cookies)
- 6 ounces cream cheese
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons refined coconut oil
- 2 cups white chocolate chips
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pulse the cookies in a food processor to
fine crumbs. Remove 2 tablespoons crumbs to a small bowl and reserve. Add the
cream cheese and pulse until it just comes together. Transfer to a large bowl and
knead a few times until completely combined.
- Roll into 24 balls, each about 2 heaping tablespoons. Transfer to the prepared
baking sheet and refrigerate until chilled through, about 45 minutes.
- Put the semisweet chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl with 1 tablespoon oil. Put
the white chocolate chips in another medium heatproof bowl with the remaining
tablespoon oil. Melt the chocolate mixtures one at a time, stirring occasionally,
over a double boiler until smooth.
- Drop one truffle at a time into the semisweet chocolate mixture, using two forks to
evenly coat. Tap any excess chocolate off, then return to the baking sheet. Drizzle
with the white chocolate mixture, then quickly sprinkle with the reserved cookie
crumbs. Continue until all the truffles are coated and decorated. Return to the
refrigerator to set, about 5 minutes. Serve chilled