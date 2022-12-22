KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking to wow your guests on Christmas or just want to stay out of the cold and in the kitchen, we’ve got you covered.

Chef Jill Garcia-Schmidt joined FOX4 on Thursday for some simple holiday desserts, including cookie truffles.

Check out the video above and the recipe below to get cooking at home.

Ingredients

16 ounces of your favorite homemade cookie OR one 16-ounce package of your

favorite store-bought cookies (about 30 cookies)

6 ounces cream cheese

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil

2 cups white chocolate chips

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pulse the cookies in a food processor to

fine crumbs. Remove 2 tablespoons crumbs to a small bowl and reserve. Add the

cream cheese and pulse until it just comes together. Transfer to a large bowl and

knead a few times until completely combined. Roll into 24 balls, each about 2 heaping tablespoons. Transfer to the prepared

baking sheet and refrigerate until chilled through, about 45 minutes. Put the semisweet chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl with 1 tablespoon oil. Put

the white chocolate chips in another medium heatproof bowl with the remaining

tablespoon oil. Melt the chocolate mixtures one at a time, stirring occasionally,

over a double boiler until smooth. Drop one truffle at a time into the semisweet chocolate mixture, using two forks to

evenly coat. Tap any excess chocolate off, then return to the baking sheet. Drizzle

with the white chocolate mixture, then quickly sprinkle with the reserved cookie

crumbs. Continue until all the truffles are coated and decorated. Return to the

refrigerator to set, about 5 minutes. Serve chilled