KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Pat McGonigle for to whip up an easy oven sheet pan shrimp boil.
INGREDIENTS
- 3/4 pound small baby Dutch yellow potatoes (cut in half if large)
- 3 ears corn
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
- 3/4-1pound large shrimp, deveined and peeled if desired. (I prefer to leave the tail on)
- 1 (12.8-ounce) package smoked andouille sausage, cut into chuncks
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- Microwave the potato for 6-8 minutes, or until tender. All microwaves are different and potato sizes vary, so check every couple minutes. Prick the potato with a fork if cooking whole to prevent bursting
- Wrap shucked ears of corn in moist paper towels, so that they are entirely wrapped and microwave for 3 minutes. Let cool slighly and cut into chunks.
- In a small bowl, combine butter, garlic and Old Bay seasoning.
- Place potatoes, corn, shrimp, garlic, and sausage in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. pour on the butter mixture and gently toss to combine. Spread evenly.
- Bake in the oven on the middle rack and bake for 9-15 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque, curled. If they aren’t cooked through, add another minute or two. But be careful to not overcook the shrimp. The exact time will depend on your oven and shrimp sizes. They all vary.
- Serve immediately with lemon wedges, additional Old Bay and garnished with parsley, if desired.