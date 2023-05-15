KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Vince Paredes from the Farmhouse and president/CEO of child protection center Lisa Mizell joined FOX4 to talk about “Cook For Courage,” the annual fundraiser for the Child Protection Center.

Elite Nacho:

4ea. Cobb Corn

3oz. Creamy Jalapeño Salsa

3oz. Queso Fresco

3ea. Yoli blue corn tortillas(cut and fried into chips)

2oz. Pickle Jalapeño

Plate fried corn tortillas at the bottom of a plate and, evenly sprinkle corn over tortilla chips, then follow with cheese and jalapeños. Repeat the process one more time and finish with creamy jalapeño salsa on top.

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa:

2ea Whole Eggs

1ea Egg Yolk

¼c Garlic Whole Cloves(Not Chopped)

1ea Shallot Large

4ea Jalapenos Whole Mild (If Jalapenos are hot seed however man you need to)

1ea Cilantro Bunch

2tsp Dijon

¼c Salt Kosher

2ea White Vinegar

1qt Salad Oil

Rough Chopped Jalapenos and Shallot. Incorporate all ingredients into the Vitamix blender except for the oil, as they are listed starting from the top.

Cover Blender and start blending on the first setting, slowly turning it up to level 3. When ingredients are blended on level 3 start adding oil in a slow stream while gradually increasing the blender speed to a max or level 6 on the blender.

When oil is fully emulsified with the salsa turn off the blender. The consistency should be a little loose and slightly coarse.