Recipe: Football sausage calzones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Chiefs Kingdom gets ready for the Chiefs to play on Monday night, Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew for a quick and easy calzone to enjoy during the game.

Ingredients

½ pound Italian sausage, casings removed

½ small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

2 11-ounce tubes of refrigerated thin-crust pizza dough

All-purpose flour, as needed

6 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated (1 ¼ cups)

4 ounces fresh ricotta (1/2 cup)

1 large egg

Marinara for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F In 10-inch skillet, cook sausage, red pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat, stirring frequently. Season with salt and pepper and cook until sausage is no longer pink, drain. Unroll each tube of dough on a piece of parchment paper dusted with flour and roll each piece of dough to approximately 12×16 Cut 8 football shapes out of crusts. Tip: First cut a football shape from parchment paper, check the size against the pan and use it as a cutting template Leave a ½ inch border and layer mozzarella, sausage mixture, ricotta, and more mozzarella over 4 footballs. Drape the remaining 4 football shapes over the dough with toppings Press the edges of the footballs with a fork to seal In a small bowl, beat egg and brush egg mixture on top of the dough Bake 16-19 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with warm marinara

