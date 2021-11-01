Recipe: Football sausage calzones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Chiefs Kingdom gets ready for the Chiefs to play on Monday night, Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew for a quick and easy calzone to enjoy during the game.
Ingredients
- ½ pound Italian sausage, casings removed
- ½ small red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Kosher Salt
- Black Pepper
- 2 11-ounce tubes of refrigerated thin-crust pizza dough
- All-purpose flour, as needed
- 6 ounces mozzarella cheese, grated (1 ¼ cups)
- 4 ounces fresh ricotta (1/2 cup)
- 1 large egg
- Marinara for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F
- In 10-inch skillet, cook sausage, red pepper, onion, and garlic over medium heat, stirring frequently. Season with salt and pepper and cook until sausage is no longer pink, drain.
- Unroll each tube of dough on a piece of parchment paper dusted with flour and roll each piece of dough to approximately 12×16
- Cut 8 football shapes out of crusts. Tip: First cut a football shape from parchment paper, check the size against the pan and use it as a cutting template
- Leave a ½ inch border and layer mozzarella, sausage mixture, ricotta, and more mozzarella over 4 footballs.
- Drape the remaining 4 football shapes over the dough with toppings
- Press the edges of the footballs with a fork to seal
- In a small bowl, beat egg and brush egg mixture on top of the dough
- Bake 16-19 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve with warm marinara
You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!