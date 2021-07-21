Recipe for Bad Moon Rising grilled cheese

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grilled cheese sandwich is a classic lunch time snack.

Chef Jill Garcia Schmidt from the Culinary Center of Kansas City shows FOX4’s Marcus Officer and how to take it to the next level and talks about The Tasting Room at the culinary center.

Ingredients

8 slices Applewood smoked bacon

1/2 cup canola oil, divided

8 eggs, divided

8 slices sourdough, or other firm bread

1/2 to 1 cup mayonnaise

8 slices American cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, for finishing, divided

4 ounces baby arugula

Sriracha

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F Place a large wire rack on a sheet pan. Line a platter with paper towels. Arrange the bacon slices, well-spaced, on the rack. (The bacon will cook up crispier on the rack while the fat collects in the pan. This is key to the bacon remaining crisp in a grilled cheese.) Place the bacon in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until crisp. Transfer the bacon to the prepared platter to drain. Heat a skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons oil and heat until it begins to shimmer. Crack 2 of the eggs into the pan and immediately turn down the heat to low. Cook for about 5 minutes, until the whites are set, and the yolks are still runny, then transfer the eggs to a large plate. Repeat with the remaining oil and eggs, cooking the eggs two at a time and transferring them to the plate. Line up the bread slices on a work surface. Spread 1-2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise on each slice. Top each bread slice with 1 cheese slice. Line 1 or 2 large platters with paper towels. In a large skillet over high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add 2 “open-faced” sandwiches and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the cheese is melted, and the bread is golden brown. Transfer to the prepared platter to blot the excess grease. Repeat with the remaining butter and sandwiches, cooking 2 sandwiches at a time. Divide the arugula evenly among 4 of the grilled bread slices, then top each mound arugula with 2 slices of bacon. Top bacon with 2 fried eggs and Sriracha to taste and follow with the remaining 4 bread slices. Cut the sandwiches in half, plate and serve. Makes 4 sandwiches

The Tasting Room is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provides free food and beverage samples. Every month will have a different theme like grilled cheese, street tacos, French fries, mac and cheese, pizza, etc.