Recipe for Belgian chocolate soufflé

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to impress with an unforgettable dessert? Try a Belgian chocolate soufflé. It sounds fancy, but it’s actually a cinch!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter worked with Chef Matt Chatfield with Sub-Zero, Wolf & Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza, who showed us how truly easy this decadent dessert can be. See the preparation in the video.

Ingredients

7 ounces finely chopped bittersweet or semisweet Belgian chocolate

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus a little extra for preparing the molds

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons Raspberry Liquor

1/2 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons

8 large egg whites, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Confectioners’ sugar for garnish

Directions

Brush 6 (6-ounce) ramekins with soft butter, then coat with sugar. Put the prepared ramekins in the freezer. Preheat the oven on the convection mode at 375 F. Put the chocolate and butter in a medium heatproof bowl. Bring a saucepan filled with an inch or so of water to a very slow simmer; set the bowl over, but not touching, the water. Stir the chocolate until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Remove prepared ramekins from freezer. Put the egg whites in the bowl of a standing mixer, or large non-reactive bowl, add the lemon juice. Beat on medium until frothy; then gradually add the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar and increase speed to high. Beat until the whites hold a stiff but not dry peak. Set aside. Combine the egg yolks and raspberry liquor in the bowl of a standing mixer or large bowl and beat until frothy. Gradually add 2 tablespoons sugar and continue beating until ribbons form, about 5 minutes. Very gently fold the yolks into the chocolate mixture. Working quickly, fold about a third of the egg whites into the chocolate to lighten; then fold in remaining whites until blended. Gently ladle or spoon the soufflé mixture into the ramekins, and place on a baking sheet. Immediately bake until the soufflé’ rises about 1 inch, and the tops are touched with brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.

