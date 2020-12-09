Recipe for Belgian chocolate soufflé

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to impress with an unforgettable dessert? Try a Belgian chocolate soufflé. It sounds fancy, but it’s actually a cinch!
FOX4’s Karli Ritter worked with Chef Matt Chatfield with Sub-Zero, Wolf & Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza, who showed us how truly easy this decadent dessert can be. See the preparation in the video.
Ingredients
- 7 ounces finely chopped bittersweet or semisweet Belgian chocolate
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus a little extra for preparing the molds
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3 large egg yolks
- 3 tablespoons Raspberry Liquor
- 1/2 cup sugar, plus 2 tablespoons
- 8 large egg whites, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- Confectioners’ sugar for garnish
Directions
- Brush 6 (6-ounce) ramekins with soft butter, then coat with sugar. Put the prepared ramekins in the freezer. Preheat the oven on the convection mode at 375 F.
- Put the chocolate and butter in a medium heatproof bowl. Bring a saucepan filled with an inch or so of water to a very slow simmer; set the bowl over, but not touching, the water. Stir the chocolate until melted and smooth. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract.
- Remove prepared ramekins from freezer. Put the egg whites in the bowl of a standing mixer, or large non-reactive bowl, add the lemon juice. Beat on medium until frothy; then gradually add the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar and increase speed to high. Beat until the whites hold a stiff but not dry peak. Set aside.
- Combine the egg yolks and raspberry liquor in the bowl of a standing mixer or large bowl and beat until frothy. Gradually add 2 tablespoons sugar and continue beating until ribbons form, about 5 minutes. Very gently fold the yolks into the chocolate mixture.
- Working quickly, fold about a third of the egg whites into the chocolate to lighten; then fold in remaining whites until blended. Gently ladle or spoon the soufflé mixture into the ramekins, and place on a baking sheet.
- Immediately bake until the soufflé’ rises about 1 inch, and the tops are touched with brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.
