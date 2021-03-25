Recipe for candied roasted nuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Candied nuts can make anything seem fancy, but you can make them pretty easily from your own kitchen.

From simple snacking to adorning a decadent brownie dessert, Matt Chatfield from Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza illustrated how nutty cooking can get. See the preparation in the video player embedded in this article.

Ingredients

2 cups whole piece nuts (pecans, mixed nut, or walnuts)

4 cups granulated sugar

4 cups water

Pinch Kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees on the Bake mode, or 325 Convection mode.

2. Bring sugar and water to a boil in a 2 quart sauce pot.

3. Add nuts and boil for 5 minutes.

4. Drain the nuts in a colander and spread evenly over a parchment-lined baking sheet.

5. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over, and then roast in the oven on bake for 15 minutes, or convection for 10-12 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before trying, the nuts will still be very hot.

7. Place candied nuts in an airtight container and use for salads, snacks, desserts, or party gifts.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.