Recipe for cheesy spaghetti squash casserole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a carb-friendly dish that will fill the family and leave you feeling healthier than ever!

It’s also kid tested and approved. Prep time about an hour. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

Jar of Marinara

Sauteed Onions and Garlic

Ground Turkey

1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Can of Diced Tomatoes

Mozzarella Cheese

Directions

Roast spaghetti squash in the oven (30-40 minutes) or cook in an instant pot (7 minutes) Scrape flesh of squash from outer skin. Put ground turkey in a pan with onions and garlic, and brown in a pan. Add diced tomatoes, marinara and tomato paste. Add spaghetti squash and combine. Put all of it in a pan and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.