Recipe for cheesy spaghetti squash casserole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a carb-friendly dish that will fill the family and leave you feeling healthier than ever!
It’s also kid tested and approved. Prep time about an hour. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- Roasted Spaghetti Squash
- Jar of Marinara
- Sauteed Onions and Garlic
- Ground Turkey
- 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 1 Can of Diced Tomatoes
- Mozzarella Cheese
Directions
- Roast spaghetti squash in the oven (30-40 minutes) or cook in an instant pot (7 minutes)
- Scrape flesh of squash from outer skin.
- Put ground turkey in a pan with onions and garlic, and brown in a pan.
- Add diced tomatoes, marinara and tomato paste.
- Add spaghetti squash and combine.
- Put all of it in a pan and top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake at 375 for 25 minutes.