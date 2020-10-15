Recipe for cheesy spaghetti squash casserole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a carb-friendly dish that will fill the family and leave you feeling healthier than ever!

It’s also kid tested and approved. Prep time about an hour. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Roasted Spaghetti Squash
  • Jar of Marinara
  • Sauteed Onions and Garlic
  • Ground Turkey
  • 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
  • 1 Can of Diced Tomatoes
  • Mozzarella Cheese

Directions

  1. Roast spaghetti squash in the oven (30-40 minutes) or cook in an instant pot (7 minutes)
  2. Scrape flesh of squash from outer skin.
  3. Put ground turkey in a pan with onions and garlic, and brown in a pan.
  4. Add diced tomatoes, marinara and tomato paste.
  5. Add spaghetti squash and combine.
  6. Put all of it in a pan and top with mozzarella cheese.
  7. Bake at 375 for 25 minutes. 

