Recipe for creamy tortellini soup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With some cold days on the horizon, nothing says cozy inside like a steaming bowl of hearty soup. Thankfully, we have a kid-tested, easy recipe that does just the trick!
Chef Matt Chatfield joined FOX4’s Karli Ritter to help make her recipe at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video embedded in this article to see the preparation.
Ingredients
- 1 small onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 spring of fresh rosemary chopped or ½ teaspoon dried
- 28 oz can diced tomatoes
- 15 oz can tomato sauce
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- 4 large fresh basil leaves or ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 4 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 20 oz three-cheese tortellini
- ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Add the onion, olive oil, and rosemary in a pot. Sautee over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and sautee for one more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Turn down the heat to low.
- Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken stock and remaining seasoning and herbs. Stir to combine. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- While that soup is simmering cook the tortellini in a separate pot for 2 minutes (or according to the package directions). Add the tortellini and let the pot simmer on low for five minutes.
- Stir in the parmesan cheese.
- Serve and garnish with fresh basil and shredded parmesan cheese.
