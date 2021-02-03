Recipe for creamy tortellini soup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With some cold days on the horizon, nothing says cozy inside like a steaming bowl of hearty soup. Thankfully, we have a kid-tested, easy recipe that does just the trick!

Chef Matt Chatfield joined FOX4’s Karli Ritter to help make her recipe at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza. Watch the video embedded in this article to see the preparation.

Ingredients

1 small onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp olive oil

1 spring of fresh rosemary chopped or ½ teaspoon dried

28 oz can diced tomatoes

15 oz can tomato sauce

½ tsp dried oregano

4 large fresh basil leaves or ½ teaspoon dried basil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

4 cups chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream

20 oz three-cheese tortellini

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions

Add the onion, olive oil, and rosemary in a pot. Sautee over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and sautee for one more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Turn down the heat to low. Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken stock and remaining seasoning and herbs. Stir to combine. Simmer for 10 minutes. While that soup is simmering cook the tortellini in a separate pot for 2 minutes (or according to the package directions). Add the tortellini and let the pot simmer on low for five minutes. Stir in the parmesan cheese. Serve and garnish with fresh basil and shredded parmesan cheese.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.