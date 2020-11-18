Recipe for crispy ‘Popped Potatoes’ with gremolata

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shake up your holiday feasts with a new, beautiful and delicious way to make potatoes!

You’ve heard of baked potatoes, and you’ve heard of mashed potatoes. Well, “Popped Potatoes” are somewhere in the middle. The result is a unique and fun way to enjoy those tubular tubers.

Also, don’t get intimidated by gremolata if you don’t know what it is. It’s basically a rich parsley and garlic herb paste. If you’re not jazzed about anchovy paste, there are plenty of recipes without it, and it’s still delicious!

Karli Ritter teamed up with Matt Chatfield with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove by Roth Living to see how it’s done. Watch the preparation in the video player in this article.

Ingredients

2 ½ lbs B size potatoes

1 tbsp Kosher salt

4 tbsp. olive oil plus more for pan

1/4 c. sherry vinegar

3 tbsp. capers, drained and chopped

1 tbsp. anchovy paste

1 ea clove garlic, pressed

1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Directions

1. Place potatoes in large pot. Making sure to add enough water to cover by 2 in. and bring to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, reduce heat and simmer until tender, 18 to 22 minutes. Drain the potatoes.

2. Preheat oven to 450 F, or 424 F Convection Roast. Drizzle and brush Olive Oil all over large rimmed baking sheet. Place potatoes on sheet and, with bottom of glass, or a tenderizing mallot, gently press until crushed but still intact, about ¾ thick. Drizzle tops with olive oil and roast 25 minutes.

3. While potatoes cook, in bowl, combine vinegar, capers, anchovy paste, garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir in parsley. Drizzle over potatoes and serve immediately. Season with Kosher Salt when they come out of the hot oven.

4. Combine all remaining ingredients in a small mixing bowl, adding as much Extra Virgin olive oil to balance flavors as you need to.

5. Serve on the side with potatoes, or you may drape the fresh sauce just before serving if desired.

