Recipe for fall chocolate acorn treats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Need something to keep the family busy? Looking for something sweet and slightly salty to snack on? You’ve come to the right place.

These treats are the “Perfect sweet bite for the fall, and a great kids’ craft. Super cute,” culinarian Lauren Lane wrote. “Fun to make, AND fun to eat. They are also perfect to have over the Thanksgiving holiday, or for a hostess gift.”

Picture of acorn treats courtesy of Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

1/2 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

48 Nutter Butter Bites

48 Hershey Kisses

Instructions

In a microwave-safe dish, melt about 1/4 cup mini chips to use as “glue.” Dip the Nutter Butter bite into the chocolate “glue” and attach it to the Hershey Kiss. Let set on parchment to harden a bit. Dip mini-chips in melted chocolate and attach “acorn stems” to Nutter Butter bites. Alternatively, you can use sterilized tweezers to dip the mini-chocolate chips if it makes it easier for you. Let chocolate harden a few minutes and serve.

Notes

Place on waxed paper or parchment-lined baking sheet to let stand until set.

﻿Store in an airtight container.

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.