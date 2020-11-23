Recipe for garlic potato confit with mustard butter by Fox and Pearl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing says Thanksgiving like potatoes, and nothing will impress your family more than a recipe straight out of one of the best new restaurants in the country.

Chef Vaughn Good, a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef in Midwest, knows his way around a kitchen. Now, he’s bringing his kitchen to you with a savory way to jazz up your spuds: Garlic Potato Confit with Mustard-Butter.

Watch the preparation in the video player embedded in this article.

Garlic Confit and Garlic Oil

  • 4     cups canola oil
  • 1     cup whole, peeled, crushed garlic 
  • 2     bay leaves
  1. Add all ingredient to a stainless-steel sauce pot.
  2. Over low heat, bring oil to a very low simmer until garlic is tender throughout, about 45 minutes to an hour. Low and slow is the goal. I like to see the garlic take on a little blonde color before I remove it from the heat. 
  3. Set confit mixture aside to cool completely.
  4. Using a fine mesh strainer, pour oil off it for cooking. Lightly coated in oil and refrigerated, the garlic will keep for about a month.

Mustard Butter

  • 1     pound butter, softened at room temperature
  • 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2     tablespoons minced shallot
  • ¼    cup whole-grain mustard
  • 2     tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2     teaspoons fresh thyme
  • 1     teaspoon finely ground toasted coriander
  • ½    tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • Kosher salt, to taste

Add all ingredients to the bowl of a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix until well incorporated.

Potato Confit

  • 10  medium Yukon Gold potatoes
  • 4    cups Garlic Oil canola oil
  • 2    bay leaves
  • 6-8 cloves Garlic Confit
  • 4    sprigs fresh thyme
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  1. Preheat oven to 350-400 degrees.
  2. Add all ingredients to an oven-safe pan (ie. a Dutch oven) and place on low to medium heat on the stovetop. Heat oil to a very lazy simmer, just some small bubbles. Just looking to heat up the oil.
  3. Cover pot and cook potatoes in the oven until fork tender, about 1 hour, depending on size.
  4. Remove potatoes from the oven. Cool to warm then drain oil.
  5. Season potatoes with salt and pepper. Roast potatoes on a baking pan for about 10 minutes. Get nice even color on all sides.
  6. Put potatoes in a clean serving bowl and toss with preferred amount of Mustard Butter. Eat.

