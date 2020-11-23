Recipe for garlic potato confit with mustard butter by Fox and Pearl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nothing says Thanksgiving like potatoes, and nothing will impress your family more than a recipe straight out of one of the best new restaurants in the country.
Chef Vaughn Good, a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef in Midwest, knows his way around a kitchen. Now, he’s bringing his kitchen to you with a savory way to jazz up your spuds: Garlic Potato Confit with Mustard-Butter.
Watch the preparation in the video player embedded in this article.
Garlic Confit and Garlic Oil
- 4 cups canola oil
- 1 cup whole, peeled, crushed garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- Add all ingredient to a stainless-steel sauce pot.
- Over low heat, bring oil to a very low simmer until garlic is tender throughout, about 45 minutes to an hour. Low and slow is the goal. I like to see the garlic take on a little blonde color before I remove it from the heat.
- Set confit mixture aside to cool completely.
- Using a fine mesh strainer, pour oil off it for cooking. Lightly coated in oil and refrigerated, the garlic will keep for about a month.
Mustard Butter
- 1 pound butter, softened at room temperature
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons minced shallot
- ¼ cup whole-grain mustard
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon finely ground toasted coriander
- ½ tablespoon sherry vinegar
- Kosher salt, to taste
Add all ingredients to the bowl of a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix until well incorporated.
Potato Confit
- 10 medium Yukon Gold potatoes
- 4 cups Garlic Oil canola oil
- 2 bay leaves
- 6-8 cloves Garlic Confit
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 350-400 degrees.
- Add all ingredients to an oven-safe pan (ie. a Dutch oven) and place on low to medium heat on the stovetop. Heat oil to a very lazy simmer, just some small bubbles. Just looking to heat up the oil.
- Cover pot and cook potatoes in the oven until fork tender, about 1 hour, depending on size.
- Remove potatoes from the oven. Cool to warm then drain oil.
- Season potatoes with salt and pepper. Roast potatoes on a baking pan for about 10 minutes. Get nice even color on all sides.
- Put potatoes in a clean serving bowl and toss with preferred amount of Mustard Butter. Eat.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.