Recipe for honey-chili garlic roasted chicken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever wanted a lot of meat with minimal effort? Well do we have the recipe for you.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter prepares this super easy, super simple and super delicious whole-bird meal with Chef Matt Chatfield of Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza.

Ingredients:

1 (3-4 pound) whole chicken

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp Sambal Chili sauce

1/2 cup honey

Directions:

1. Thoroughly rinse the outside and inside of the chicken. Gently pat dry with paper towels.

2. Sprinkle generously with freshly ground pepper and salt.

3. Adjust oven rack to lowest position and preheat to 450 degrees. Place foil loosely in large roasting pan. Flip chicken so breast side faces up, tucking the wings under, and set V-rack in roasting pan on top of foil. Roast chicken 55 minutes, continue to roast until instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of breast registers 165 degrees,.

4. Mix together honey and chili garlic sauce with a pastry brush.

5. Remove chicken from oven and brush with glaze liberally. Return to oven for 5-7 minutes.

6. Transfer chicken to cutting board and let rest, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Carve and serve immediately. Serve with additional glaze if desired.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.