Recipe for Indonesian fried rice for breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fried rice for breakfast? Yes please! This recipe is perfect for a little early morning comfort food with a twist. You can even use your old, carryout rice for this!
This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients
- 8 cups cooked rice (old rice… a day old)
- 3 tablespoons butter or oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ¼ cup chopped green cabbage
- 2 Thai chiles
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup chopped bacon
- ¼ cup green peas/carrots blend
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon Sweet Soy Sauce
Directions
- Mash garlic, chiles and salt together.
- Cook the eggs – scrambled.
- On high heat, use wok pan and add butter or oil. Sauté garlic, bacon, vegetables, and rice. Cook until all mixed together.
- Drizzle sweet soy sauce for flavor garnish.
- Serve fresh chili sauce on the side.
