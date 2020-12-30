Recipe for Indonesian fried rice for breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fried rice for breakfast? Yes please! This recipe is perfect for a little early morning comfort food with a twist. You can even use your old, carryout rice for this!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter joined chef Matt Chatfield with Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living to whip up this unique, delicious dish. Watch the preparation in the video embedded in this article.

This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients

8 cups cooked rice (old rice… a day old)

3 tablespoons butter or oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

¼ cup chopped green cabbage

2 Thai chiles

2 eggs

¼ cup chopped bacon

¼ cup green peas/carrots blend

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Sweet Soy Sauce

Directions

Mash garlic, chiles and salt together. Cook the eggs – scrambled. On high heat, use wok pan and add butter or oil. Sauté garlic, bacon, vegetables, and rice. Cook until all mixed together. Drizzle sweet soy sauce for flavor garnish. Serve fresh chili sauce on the side.

