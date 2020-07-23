Recipe for jumbo homemade peanut butter cups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few things in life are as delectable as a peanut butter cup for dessert!

Now, you can make a batch right at home!

This is a no-bake recipe, and it’s made of four simple ingredients that you may already have at home.

Ingredients

Peanut butter

Powdered sugar

Graham crackers

Chocolate chips (Karli recommends milk or semi-sweet chocolate)

Instructions

Mix peanut butter with a little powdered sugar and crushed graham crackers. Mixture should be able to hold together with doughy consistency

Heat up and stir chocolate to make a wet drizzle

Fill bottom of cupcake paper with chocolate

Place and flatten peanut butter scoop while leaving room on the sides

Cover with chocolate

Chill in the refrigerator until hard (about an hour)