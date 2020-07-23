Recipe for jumbo homemade peanut butter cups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few things in life are as delectable as a peanut butter cup for dessert!
Now, you can make a batch right at home!
This is a no-bake recipe, and it’s made of four simple ingredients that you may already have at home.
Ingredients
- Peanut butter
- Powdered sugar
- Graham crackers
- Chocolate chips (Karli recommends milk or semi-sweet chocolate)
Instructions
- Mix peanut butter with a little powdered sugar and crushed graham crackers. Mixture should be able to hold together with doughy consistency
- Heat up and stir chocolate to make a wet drizzle
- Fill bottom of cupcake paper with chocolate
- Place and flatten peanut butter scoop while leaving room on the sides
- Cover with chocolate
- Chill in the refrigerator until hard (about an hour)