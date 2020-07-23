Recipe for jumbo homemade peanut butter cups

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few things in life are as delectable as a peanut butter cup for dessert!

Now, you can make a batch right at home!

This is a no-bake recipe, and it’s made of four simple ingredients that you may already have at home.

Ingredients

  • Peanut butter
  • Powdered sugar
  • Graham crackers
  • Chocolate chips (Karli recommends milk or semi-sweet chocolate)

Instructions

  • Mix peanut butter with a little powdered sugar and crushed graham crackers. Mixture should be able to hold together with doughy consistency
  • Heat up and stir chocolate to make a wet drizzle
  • Fill bottom of cupcake paper with chocolate
  • Place and flatten peanut butter scoop while leaving room on the sides
  • Cover with chocolate
  • Chill in the refrigerator until hard (about an hour)

