Recipe for Karli Ritter’s Mexican lasagna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you like Mexican food? How about lasagna? Now combine!

This recipe is super simple and all about layering. Also, it’s kid tested and approved, so you can be sure your whole family will love it!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter presented this great meal with chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza. Watch the preparation in the video embedded in this article.

Ingredients

1-2 lbs ground beef

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 medium onion

1 packet taco seasoning

2 cups mexican shredded cheese

6 tortillas

1-2 cans refried beansToppings:

Fresh, diced jalapenos

Cilantro

Sour cream

Salsa

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brown the meat with the bell peppers. When it’s halfway cooked, add in the onion and cook until the meat is done. Add taco seasoning. While the meat is browning, start layering your tortillas covered with refried beans. I use about a half a can for the first layer. Add the meat and peppers/onions mixture on top. Top with 1 cup of cheese. Start the process over with tortillas, refried beans, meat/peppers/onions mixture then cheese. Cover with foil and bake until warmed throughout and cheese is melted, about 10-15 min. This can be made ahead, but it will take a while to reheat throughout. Top with desired ingredients.

