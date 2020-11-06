Recipe for Mongolian beef stir fry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard to beat a big plate of steaming Chinese food for dinner. Or lunch. Or breakfast. Heck, we’re not your mom.

FOX4’s Karli Ritter teamed up with chef Matt Chatfield, of Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove by Roth Living, to find out how to make a classic — Mongolian beef!

Ingredients

2 New York Strip Steaks, thinly sliced (about 1 1/2 pounds)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

⅓ cup low sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup water

½ cup brown sugar

2 green onions sliced into 1 inch pieces

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Steamed rice for serving

Directions

Cook garlic and Ginger over medium heat for 2 minutes with a small amount of the oil, stirring so it does not burn. Add the soy sauce, water, and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, then the turn heat off till needed.

When ready to make the dish, toss beef in salt, pepper and cornstarch.

Preheat the Wok or pan over medium-medium high heat for several minutes with NO OIL in the pan. This helps the pan heat gradually while not burning up or superheating any oil.

Sear strips of seasoned beef in wok until crispy and caramelized, to the desired temperature.