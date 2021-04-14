Recipe for party Caesar dressing on a grilled salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grilled Caesar salad? It’s a thing, it’s fun and it’s right here on FOX4.

To top off the salad, we’re making our own party Caesar dressing! Zesty, creamy, rich and delicious.

Karli Ritter joins Chef Matt Chatfield at Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove by Roth Living in the Plaza to figure out what he’s talking about. Watch the full preparation in the video player embedded in this article.

Makes 2 cups. Here’s how:

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 to 4 anchovy fillets, minced (anchovy paste also works)

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon warm water, if needed

½ cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Directions

In a salad bowl, add the yolk, mustard, anchovies, garlic, vinegar, juice and sauce. Whisk to combine. Add oil in a slow, steady stream until it is fully incorporated, whisking constantly. (If the dressing gets too thick, add water; then continue until all the oil is added.) Add cheese and continue to blend.

