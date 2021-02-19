Recipe for the best beef stew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather outside is frightful, but your dinner can be so delightful! How about some of the best beef stew you have ever had?

“This is a family favorite,” culinarian Lauren Lane wrote. “Rich broth and tender veggies. Comfort food at its finest.”

Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes. Total time: 2 hours.

Picture of beef stew courtesy of Lauren Lane.

Ingredients

2 pounds stewing beef trimmed and cubed (I use grass-fed from Salt Creek Farm)

3 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 Tablespoons olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 Tablespoon for fresh)

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary (or 1 Tablespoon of fresh)

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 cup red wine

6 cups beef broth

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (optional)

1 pound potatoes peeled and cut into large cubes

4 carrots cut into 1-inch circles

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

2 Tablespoons water

¾ cup peas (optional)

Directions

Combine flour, and salt & pepper. Toss beef in flour mixture. Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Cook the beef until browned. Add the onions and garlic. Cook for a few minutes. Add the red wine while scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Add the broth. Stir in all remaining ingredients except for peas (if using), cornstarch, and water. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender. Mix equal parts of cornstarch and water to create a slurry. Slowly add the slurry to the boiling stew to reach desired consistency (you may not need all of the slurry). A slurry is simply a thickening agent made with cornstarch and water. Stir in peas if using and simmer 5-10 minutes before serving. Taste and add more salt & pepper as needed.

Notes

Serve with a loaf of crusty bread and a green salad

Any dry red wine will work. I used a Cabernet .

Add a pound of mushrooms if you’d like. Add them 1/2 through the cooking process.

Any type of potatoes work fine; I used baby gold potatoes.

