Recipe for the best beef stew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather outside is frightful, but your dinner can be so delightful! How about some of the best beef stew you have ever had?
“This is a family favorite,” culinarian Lauren Lane wrote. “Rich broth and tender veggies. Comfort food at its finest.”
Prep time: 30 minutes. Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes. Total time: 2 hours.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds stewing beef trimmed and cubed (I use grass-fed from Salt Creek Farm)
- 3 tablespoons flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil (Cervasi preferred)
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 Tablespoon for fresh)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary (or 1 Tablespoon of fresh)
- 1 bay leaf (optional)
- 1 cup red wine
- 6 cups beef broth
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (optional)
- 1 pound potatoes peeled and cut into large cubes
- 4 carrots cut into 1-inch circles
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 Tablespoons water
- ¾ cup peas (optional)
Directions
- Combine flour, and salt & pepper. Toss beef in flour mixture.
- Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Cook the beef until browned. Add the onions and garlic. Cook for a few minutes.
- Add the red wine while scraping up any brown bits in the pan. Add the broth.
- Stir in all remaining ingredients except for peas (if using), cornstarch, and water. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender.
- Mix equal parts of cornstarch and water to create a slurry. Slowly add the slurry to the boiling stew to reach desired consistency (you may not need all of the slurry). A slurry is simply a thickening agent made with cornstarch and water.
- Stir in peas if using and simmer 5-10 minutes before serving. Taste and add more salt & pepper as needed.
Notes
- Serve with a loaf of crusty bread and a green salad
- Any dry red wine will work. I used a Cabernet.
- Add a pound of mushrooms if you’d like. Add them 1/2 through the cooking process.
- Any type of potatoes work fine; I used baby gold potatoes.
