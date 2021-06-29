Recipe for The Farmhouse Char-Grilled Salsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Locally sourced ingredients are at the heart of each dish at The Farmhouse in the River Market.

FOX4’s Kim Byrnes joined Executive Chef and Co-Owner Vince Paredes in making The Farmhouse Char-Grilled Salsa using local Crum’s Heirlooms tomatoes.

Paredes says the salsa is a perfect summer addition to The Farmhouse Daily Grind Smash Burger.

Ingredients

1 fresh jalapeño pepper

1 smoked dried, smoked chipotle pepper

1/4 onion, cut in wedge

Olive oil

3 ripe tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, skin removed

1/2 bunch cilantro

Directions

Lightly rub 1 jalapeño and onion with olive oil and grill over high heat. Use tongs to turn the pepper until all sides are charred and the onion begins to caramelize.

Allow jalapeño and onion to cool slightly then remove half of the seeds from the jalapeño.

Discard and dice pepper and onion. Set aside.

Place a square of aluminum foil on grill grate and place tomatoes and garlic directly onto the foil to “dry grill” over high heat until tomato begins to blacken on all sides and garlic begin to caramelize.

Using tongs, remove tomatoes and garlic from the grill, chop and set aside.

Seed smoked pepper then chop with cilantro.

Put all ingredients in a blender or a mortar and pestle and combine, adding water if necessary, to reach your desired texture.

