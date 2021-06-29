Recipe for The Farmhouse Daily Grind Smash Burger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Farmhouse pride’s themselves on supporting local farmers and the Daily Grind Smash Burger uses in-house ground beef from the Barham Family Farm in Kearney, Missouri.
FOX4’s Kim Byrnes joined Vince Paredes, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of The Farmhouse, in making the locally sourced burger on the grill!
Ingredients
- Two 4 ounce ground beef patties
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Two slices of sharp cheddar
- Two tablespoons of garlic aioli or mayonnaise
- Two hamburger buns
- 1 ounce of arugula
- Three tablespoons Char-Grilled Salsa
Directions
- Prepare fire in grill and place griddle over flames.
- Salt and pepper each patty.
- Use a spatula to smash patty ¼-inch thick on the griddle and cook, making sure to caramelize the beef, about 1 ½-2 minutes per side.
- Add a slice of cheddar to each patty and allow to melt.
- Butter and toast the bun on the grill.
- Spread aioli on one side of each bun.
- Place arugula on bottom bun, the burger patty on top of the arugula and garnish with
