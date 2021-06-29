Recipe for The Farmhouse Daily Grind Smash Burger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Farmhouse pride’s themselves on supporting local farmers and the Daily Grind Smash Burger uses in-house ground beef from the Barham Family Farm in Kearney, Missouri.

FOX4’s Kim Byrnes joined Vince Paredes, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of The Farmhouse, in making the locally sourced burger on the grill!

Ingredients

Two 4 ounce ground beef patties

Salt and pepper to taste

Two slices of sharp cheddar

Two tablespoons of garlic aioli or mayonnaise

Two hamburger buns

1 ounce of arugula

Three tablespoons Char-Grilled Salsa

Directions

Prepare fire in grill and place griddle over flames.

Salt and pepper each patty.

Use a spatula to smash patty ¼-inch thick on the griddle and cook, making sure to caramelize the beef, about 1 ½-2 minutes per side.

Add a slice of cheddar to each patty and allow to melt.

Butter and toast the bun on the grill.

Spread aioli on one side of each bun.

Place arugula on bottom bun, the burger patty on top of the arugula and garnish with

The Farmhouse on Social Media

Facebook: TheFarmhouseKC

Instagram: thefarmhousekc

