Recipe: Four ingredient, flourless peanut butter cookies

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane brings the FOX4 Morning Crew a quick, easy and yummy cookie recipe that will save you time!

This peanut butter cookie recipe only has four ingredients (and one optional one) and doesn’t use flower!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup smooth or crunchy peanut butter (I used natural)
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or, vanilla bean paste
  • Flaky sea salt (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
  2. Combine all ingredients and stir well.
  3. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the mixture about 1 inch apart onto baking sheets.
  4. Use a fork to press each ball twice, in a criss-cross shape.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
  6. Optional: Sprinkle with a little salt right after they come out of the oven

Notes from Lauren

  • Use a meat mallet or potato masher to flatten the ball for interesting patternes.
  • Store in an airtight container, at room temperature for up to 1 week.
  • Cookie dough balls can be kept in the fridge for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. Bake straight from frozen but add a couple of minutes to the bake time

You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first