Recipe: Four ingredient, flourless peanut butter cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane brings the FOX4 Morning Crew a quick, easy and yummy cookie recipe that will save you time!
This peanut butter cookie recipe only has four ingredients (and one optional one) and doesn’t use flower!
Ingredients
- 1 cup smooth or crunchy peanut butter (I used natural)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or, vanilla bean paste
- Flaky sea salt (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Combine all ingredients and stir well.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon of the mixture about 1 inch apart onto baking sheets.
- Use a fork to press each ball twice, in a criss-cross shape.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
- Optional: Sprinkle with a little salt right after they come out of the oven
Notes from Lauren
- Use a meat mallet or potato masher to flatten the ball for interesting patternes.
- Store in an airtight container, at room temperature for up to 1 week.
- Cookie dough balls can be kept in the fridge for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. Bake straight from frozen but add a couple of minutes to the bake time
