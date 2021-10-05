Recipe: Four ingredient, flourless peanut butter cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane brings the FOX4 Morning Crew a quick, easy and yummy cookie recipe that will save you time!

This peanut butter cookie recipe only has four ingredients (and one optional one) and doesn’t use flower!

Ingredients

1 cup smooth or crunchy peanut butter (I used natural)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or, vanilla bean paste

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F Combine all ingredients and stir well. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the mixture about 1 inch apart onto baking sheets. Use a fork to press each ball twice, in a criss-cross shape. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle with a little salt right after they come out of the oven

Notes from Lauren

Use a meat mallet or potato masher to flatten the ball for interesting patternes.

Store in an airtight container, at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Cookie dough balls can be kept in the fridge for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. Bake straight from frozen but add a couple of minutes to the bake time

You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!