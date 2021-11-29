Recipe: Ganache

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Duensing with Best Regards Bakery joins FOX4’s Kim Burns to show you how to make ganache!

Duensing calls it gravy for deserts and the higher the quality of your ingredients, the better your ganache will look and taste!

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

8 oz dark or semi-sweet chocolate bar

Tools

Medium glass or metal bow, to mix in. Avoid plastic and be sure that it is 100% dry!

Large, serrated knife to finely chop chocolate

Medium skillet or pan to heat the heavy cream

Spatula to stir the Ganache

Directions

Chop the chocolate bar with the serrated knife and place into the mixing bowl. The finer the better and faster that it will come together.

Heat the heavy cream in your pan on medium to high heat. Do not walk away, stir occasionally. One you see bubble start to form, it is done. Do NOT Boil!

Pour on top of the chopped chocolate and let set for about 1 minute before stirring. This will seem like a very long time; it will be easier.

Stir or whisk the mixture until it turns into Ganache.

You can use this now or let it cool to room temp, depending on how you are using it.