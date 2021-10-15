Recipe: Garry Frank’s Surprise Salsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surprise! FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank made salsa. This recipe is so easy you’ll never buy salsa at the grocery store again.
Ingredients
- 1 can Black Beans
- 1 can Shoepeg Corn
- 1 Can Rotel
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 3 limes (squeeze the juice)
- 1 bunch of cilantro (chopped)
- lots of lemon pepper
- 1 bunch of green onions (chopped)
Directions
- Combine first 3 ingredient in a strainer and drain
- Add all of the ingredients to a bowl, mix together, and enjoy with a bag of large scoop Fritos