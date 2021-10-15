Recipe: Garry Frank’s Surprise Salsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surprise! FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank made salsa. This recipe is so easy you’ll never buy salsa at the grocery store again.

Ingredients

  • 1 can Black Beans
  • 1 can Shoepeg Corn
  • 1 Can Rotel
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 3 limes (squeeze the juice)
  • 1 bunch of cilantro (chopped)
  • lots of lemon pepper
  • 1 bunch of green onions (chopped) 

Directions

  1. Combine first 3 ingredient in a strainer and drain
  2. Add all of the ingredients to a bowl, mix together, and enjoy with a bag of large scoop Fritos

