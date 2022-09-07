KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local Chef Nicole Shute is in the FOX4 Kitchen bringing a taste of what’s to come when Verde opens at Lightwell.

Gazpacho Verde with will be served as the first course of Shute’s debut dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the Chef Series at Strang Hall.

Ingredients

1 large yellow heirloom tomato, cut into chunks

1 cucumber, deseeded and cut into chunks

3 green onions

2 mild Hatch green chilis, deseeded and chopped

1 small green pepper, deseeded and cut

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 bunch cilantro, stemmed

1 bunch watercress (substitute 1 cup baby spinach leaves if necessary)

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 cups vegetable stock

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

Garnish-crispy prosciutto or bacon, burrata cheese or Mexican crema, herbs or microgreens

Canola oil, for frying

Directions

Place all ingredients (except the garnish) in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pass liquid through fine mesh strainer. Taste and season with salt if needed Chill soup for 2-3 hours or overnight.

To crisp prosciutto or bacon, heat ½-inch canola oil in shallow pan. Roughly chop prior and crisp in hot oil a few minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Pour gazpacho into bowls, scoop out a spoonful of cheese and gently swirl with the tip if a knife into the soup. Sprinkle crunchy prosciutto and finish with any fresh herb leaves or microgreens.