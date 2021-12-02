Recipe: Gooey butter cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to be the talk of your next family or friend gathering?

FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith is in the kitchen to show you an ooey-gooey butter cookie recipe that will fire up everyone’s taste buds.

Ingredients

1 (8oz) package cream cheese

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

1 package of yellow cake mix

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees In a medium bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter. Stir in the egg and vanilla/almond extract. Add cake mix and stir until well blended. Roll into 1″ balls and roll into confectioners’ sugar Bake for 10-13 minutes Remove from baking sheet and let cool on wire racks