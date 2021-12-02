Recipe: Gooey butter cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to be the talk of your next family or friend gathering?
FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith is in the kitchen to show you an ooey-gooey butter cookie recipe that will fire up everyone’s taste buds.
Ingredients
- 1 (8oz) package cream cheese
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
- 1 package of yellow cake mix
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- In a medium bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter.
- Stir in the egg and vanilla/almond extract.
- Add cake mix and stir until well blended.
- Roll into 1″ balls and roll into confectioners’ sugar
- Bake for 10-13 minutes
- Remove from baking sheet and let cool on wire racks