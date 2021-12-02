Recipe: Gooey butter cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to be the talk of your next family or friend gathering?

FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith is in the kitchen to show you an ooey-gooey butter cookie recipe that will fire up everyone’s taste buds.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8oz) package cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
  • 1 package of yellow cake mix
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. In a medium bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter.
  3. Stir in the egg and vanilla/almond extract. 
  4. Add cake mix and stir until well blended.
  5. Roll into 1″ balls and roll into confectioners’ sugar
  6. Bake for 10-13 minutes
  7. Remove from baking sheet and let cool on wire racks

