Recipe: Grilled chicken primavera with spicy Parmesan breadcrumbs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carb up and get prepared for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon on Saturday with this cheesy pasta recipe.

Whitney Dantzler joins the FOX4 Morning Crew for a recipe perfect for before the night of the race from Price Chopper.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tsp crushed red pepper
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • ½ (14-ounce) package gluten-free penne pasta
  • ½ pound green beans, ends trimmed and cut crosswise in half
  • 2 cups packed baby spinach
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • ½ cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
  • 1¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 1-inch slices
  • 1 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced
  • ½ tsp kosher salt

Directions

  1. Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. In large skillet, cook breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon oil, crushed red pepper, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper over medium-low heat 3 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently; remove from heat. Cool slightly; stir in cheese and lemon zest.
  2. Heat large covered saucepot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook as label directs, adding green beans during last 3 minutes of cooking; drain and return to saucepot. Add spinach, tomatoes, peas, and 2 tablespoons oil; toss and cover to keep warm.
  3. In large bowl toss chicken, squash, salt, 2 tablespoons oil, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Place chicken and squash on hot grill rack; cover and cook chicken 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° and squash 4 minutes or until tender and lightly charred, turning once.
  4. Transfer chicken and squash to cutting board; coarsely chop. Add chicken, squash, and any juices remaining on cutting board to saucepot with pasta mixture; toss gently. Makes about 9 cups.
  5. Serve pasta topped with breadcrumb mixture.

