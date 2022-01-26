Recipe: Grim Reaper wings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, head coach Andy Reid left Chiefs Kingdom with his words of advice to the former MVP.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper,” Reid said.

Now the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Sunday and if you plan to host a watch party, make sure you have these Grim Reaper Wings ready.

Sauce

Ingredients

1 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple (do not drain)

3 tbsp. of Pain is Good Kansas City Reaper Sauce

2 cups dark brown sugar

2 tbsp. of kosher salt

Directions

Place all ingredients into a medium sized sauce pan over medium low heat. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is slightly thickened and excess liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Enjoy!

Grim Reaper Wings

Ingredients

1 lb. Hy-Vee True wingettes

1 tbsp. olive oil or other oil of your choosing

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. pepper

2 cups Grim Reaper BBQ Sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Put wingettes into bowl and add oil, salt, and pepper. Toss wings until oil and spices are evenly distributed. Lay wingettes out onto an oven safe sheet tray in a single layer (foil lined for easy clean-up). Place into oven and cook for about 25 minutes until cooked through and an internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached. Remove from oven and toss in sauce. Serve and enjoy!