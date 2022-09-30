KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Brett DeHart is in the FOX4 Kitchen with a Latin-Kansas City fusion recipe.
These tasty tacos bring together an ode to Kansas City with barbecue flavors and are mixed with “Latin Flair”
Ingredients
- 2 pounds skinless pork belly, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- Cheesy corn
- Fried Anaheim and Jalapeños
- BBQ Salsa
- Yoli corn tortillas
Smoked Pork Belly Taco Rub
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon coriander ground
- 2 teaspoons tajin spice
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
Directions
- Place all the rub ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until well combined.
- Heat charcoal in an off-set smoker until a thermometer reaches 325 to 350-degrees F.
- Once heated, place pork belly cubes on the indirect heat side of smoker on a clean grill grate. Smoke pork belly for 2 hours. You shouldn’t need to add more coals after initial temp.
- Add oak or cherry wood chips as needed for smoke, usually just a couple handfuls, don’t over smoke.
- Keep the lid closed, only lifting it to add wood chips.