Recipe: Make-ahead mashed potatoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joined the FOX4 Morning Crew to make your holiday feast easier to prepare!

Her make-ahead mashed potatoes are part of a series of make-ahead Thanksgiving meals she has on her blog and Instagram.

Ingredients

3 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch chunks

5 large garlic cloves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

7 to 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup half-and-half or milk

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Place the potatoes, garlic, and 1 tablespoon of salt in a large pot with enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender. Drain the potatoes and garlic, and then return to them to the pot immediately. While the potatoes are still hot, stir in the cream cheese, butter, sour cream, half-and-half, 4 teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper. Using an electric mixer, beat the potatoes until smooth. Pour the mixture into a baking dish, smoothing the top. Sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Cover the pans tightly with heavy duty aluminum foil, place them in freezer-safe bag and freeze. The day before serving the potatoes, remove from the freezer and thaw the potatoes overnight in the refrigerator. To serve, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned and hot in the center.

Notes from Lauren

Alternatively, you can make the potatoes 3-4 days ahead store them in an air tight container in the refrigerator.

When reheating, make sure to test the center to be sure they are hot! If they aren’t, continue to bake. If the top is getting toi brown, cover with foil.

For the rest of the make-ahead recipes visit Visit https://www.lauren-lane.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/lauren_lane_culinarian/