KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daphne Oz is sharing how to reset your eating in her new cookbook. It features recipes that are quick and easy, making clean eating simple for families.

She shared an easy sheet pan recipe for BBQ Chicken. Make it even easier by grabbing your favorite KC barbecue sauce.

MAMA’S BBQ CHICKEN

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and/or 12 drumsticks

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste

2 cups Barbecue Sauce

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place two sheet pans in the oven to preheat.

Pat all sides of the chicken very dry. Place in a large bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to coat. Season with the salt. Toss in 1 cup of the barbecue sauce to coat. Divide the remaining 1 cup barbecue sauce: save half in a separate small bowl for serving and leave half in the large bowl to use for basting throughout the cooking process, to avoid cross-contamination.

Remove the sheet pans from the oven and carefully grease each with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil using a heat-resistant brush. Carefully place the marinated chicken pieces skin side down about an inch apart on the hot pans (they should sizzle!). Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through, until the sauce begins to caramelize. Flip the chicken pieces over to be skin side up and baste with some of the remaining barbecue sauce. Roast for another 10 to 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 165°F.

Preheat the broiler. If there is a significant amount of oil and fat rendered on the sheet pan, transfer the chicken to a clean sheet pan to avoid sparking a flame under the broiler. Brush the chicken once more with the remaining barbecue sauce. Place the chicken on the top oven rack under the broiler, about 5 inches from the heat source, and broil until the saucy skin crisps and caramelizes, 2 to 3 minutes, watching so it doesn’t burn. The skin’s surface should be sticky and deeply dark golden brown-yum!

Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes to allow the juices to distribute evenly. Serve with the small bowl of the reserved barbecue sauce on the side for dipping. Savor your special moment!

BARBECUE SAUCE

2 cups tomato puree

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Date Syrup (page 244)

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

Pinch of crushed red chile flakes (optional)

Sea salt, to taste

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

In a small saucepan, whisk the tomato puree, vinegar, Date Syrup, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, chili flakes (if using), and ½ cup water smooth. Season with salt. Heat over medium-low heat until the flavors have combined and the sauce has thickened, 8 to10 minutes. Stir in the mustard. Keep warm and set aside until ready to use, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.