KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Pat McGonigle in the FOX4 Kitchen for this delicious weeknight dinner recipe.
Not only is it delicious, it’s quick, easy and clean!
Ingredients
- 12 ounces penne or rigatoni pasta
- 24 ounces marinated sauce
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth or water
- 1 cup heavy cream or half & half
- 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 12 ounces pre-cooked Italian chicken sausage sliced into
- 1/2-inch coins, or raw chicken cut into small chunks. (it will
- cook through in the oven)
- 9 ounces frozen spinach defrosted and squeezed of excess
- water, or an add-in suggestion below (optional)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Italian cheese (divided)
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
- 1/2 cup chopped basil (optional)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Add the pasta, sauce, water, cream, Italian seasoning, garlic
salt , pepper, sausage, add-in if using, and 1 cup of
shredded cheese to a 9×13 pan and stir well until well
combined.
- Spray a piece of foil with olive oil or cooking spray. Cover the
dish tightly as you can with the foil, so the pasta cooks
through with the steam. Place it in the oven and bake for 45
minutes.
- After 45 minutes, remove the foil and test the pasta for
doneness, if it is not cooked through, cover and cook for an
additional 10 minutes.
- If the pasta is nearly fully cooked, stir in one of the add-ins if
using, and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup shredded Italian
cheese and 1/2 cup of parmesan over top. and broil
uncovered until cheese is melted and browned. (watch it
closely as it will brown quickly.)
- Sprinkle with basil if using and serve with a green salad and
additional parmesan,
Notes from Lauren
If the pasta is still undercooked and looks dry, add a
1/3 up of water over the top, cover, and continue cooking
until the desired doneness.
Add-in ideas: 1 cup of canned artichokes, 1/3 cup of black
olives, 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, 1 cup of mushrooms, 1/3
cup of chopped sundried tomatoes, or 1 cup of zucchini cut
in 1 1/2″ cubes. (Choose one add-in)
Sub gluten-free pasta like Jovial penne for regular pasta
Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.