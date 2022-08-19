KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Pat McGonigle in the FOX4 Kitchen for this delicious weeknight dinner recipe.

Not only is it delicious, it’s quick, easy and clean!

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces penne or rigatoni pasta
  • 24 ounces marinated sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken broth or water
  • 1 cup heavy cream or half & half
  • 1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 ounces pre-cooked Italian chicken sausage sliced into
  • 1/2-inch coins, or raw chicken cut into small chunks. (it will
  • cook through in the oven)
  • 9 ounces frozen spinach defrosted and squeezed of excess
  • water, or an add-in suggestion below (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Italian cheese (divided)
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan
  • 1/2 cup chopped basil (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Add the pasta, sauce, water, cream, Italian seasoning, garlic
    salt , pepper, sausage, add-in if using, and 1 cup of
    shredded cheese to a 9×13 pan and stir well until well
    combined.
  3. Spray a piece of foil with olive oil or cooking spray. Cover the
    dish tightly as you can with the foil, so the pasta cooks
    through with the steam. Place it in the oven and bake for 45
    minutes.
  4. After 45 minutes, remove the foil and test the pasta for
    doneness, if it is not cooked through, cover and cook for an
    additional 10 minutes.
  5. If the pasta is nearly fully cooked, stir in one of the add-ins if
    using, and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup shredded Italian
    cheese and 1/2 cup of parmesan over top. and broil
    uncovered until cheese is melted and browned. (watch it
    closely as it will brown quickly.)
  6. Sprinkle with basil if using and serve with a green salad and
    additional parmesan,

Notes from Lauren

If the pasta is still undercooked and looks dry, add a
1/3 up of water over the top, cover, and continue cooking
until the desired doneness.

Add-in ideas: 1 cup of canned artichokes, 1/3 cup of black
olives, 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, 1 cup of mushrooms, 1/3
cup of chopped sundried tomatoes, or 1 cup of zucchini cut
in 1 1/2″ cubes. (Choose one add-in)

Sub gluten-free pasta like Jovial penne for regular pasta

Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.