KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Pat McGonigle in the FOX4 Kitchen for this delicious weeknight dinner recipe.

Not only is it delicious, it’s quick, easy and clean!

Ingredients

12 ounces penne or rigatoni pasta

24 ounces marinated sauce

1 1/2 cups chicken broth or water

1 cup heavy cream or half & half

1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 ounces pre-cooked Italian chicken sausage sliced into

1/2-inch coins, or raw chicken cut into small chunks. (it will

cook through in the oven)

9 ounces frozen spinach defrosted and squeezed of excess

water, or an add-in suggestion below (optional)

1 1/2 cups shredded Italian cheese (divided)

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1/2 cup chopped basil (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Add the pasta, sauce, water, cream, Italian seasoning, garlic

salt , pepper, sausage, add-in if using, and 1 cup of

shredded cheese to a 9×13 pan and stir well until well

combined. Spray a piece of foil with olive oil or cooking spray. Cover the

dish tightly as you can with the foil, so the pasta cooks

through with the steam. Place it in the oven and bake for 45

minutes. After 45 minutes, remove the foil and test the pasta for

doneness, if it is not cooked through, cover and cook for an

additional 10 minutes. If the pasta is nearly fully cooked, stir in one of the add-ins if

using, and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup shredded Italian

cheese and 1/2 cup of parmesan over top. and broil

uncovered until cheese is melted and browned. (watch it

closely as it will brown quickly.) Sprinkle with basil if using and serve with a green salad and

additional parmesan,

Notes from Lauren

If the pasta is still undercooked and looks dry, add a

1/3 up of water over the top, cover, and continue cooking

until the desired doneness.

Add-in ideas: 1 cup of canned artichokes, 1/3 cup of black

olives, 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, 1 cup of mushrooms, 1/3

cup of chopped sundried tomatoes, or 1 cup of zucchini cut

in 1 1/2″ cubes. (Choose one add-in)

Sub gluten-free pasta like Jovial penne for regular pasta

Find this recipe and more by following Lauren Lane on her website or on Instagram.