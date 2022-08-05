KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!
It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 6 tablespoons butter, chopped
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt or ¼ teaspoon table salt
- 1 cup Dutch processed Cocoa powder (Brut or Extra Dark)
Directions
- Over medium heat, bring the heavy cream and butter to a simmer, stirring until the butter melts.
- Add both sugars and stir for 2 minutes till dissolved.
- Now add the salt and cocoa powder, stirring for a minute or two till all lumps are gone, and the mixture is a nice smooth consistency.
- Remove from heat and serve immediately over your favorite frozen dessert or ice cream.
- Can be stored in an airtight container, refrigerated for 2 weeks.
- When reheating in microwave or on stove, you may need to add a little water to thin as it will thicken when cooled.