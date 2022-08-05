KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield to show you this sweet, chocolatey treat!

It’s hot outside and frozen treats or ice cream are a must have to stay cool. This topping will add a blast of chocolate flavor!

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream

6 tablespoons butter, chopped

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon kosher salt or ¼ teaspoon table salt

1 cup Dutch processed Cocoa powder (Brut or Extra Dark)

Directions

Over medium heat, bring the heavy cream and butter to a simmer, stirring until the butter melts. Add both sugars and stir for 2 minutes till dissolved. Now add the salt and cocoa powder, stirring for a minute or two till all lumps are gone, and the mixture is a nice smooth consistency. Remove from heat and serve immediately over your favorite frozen dessert or ice cream. Can be stored in an airtight container, refrigerated for 2 weeks. When reheating in microwave or on stove, you may need to add a little water to thin as it will thicken when cooled.