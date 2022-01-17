Recipe: One-pan baked chicken parmesan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins the FOX4 Morning Crew to prepare this easy, quick and delicious weeknight meal.

This one-pan dish will serve happy tummies and have easy cleanup, perfect for any night of the week.

Ingredients

12-ounce package whole wheat penne pasta

1 (24 ounces) jar pasta sauce (I use Rao’s)

2 1/2 cups water

1 pound of chicken (cut into small 1″ pieces)

I teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan Reggiano cheese (grated)

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray. Add uncooked noodles, pasta sauce, water, chicken, Italian seasoning, and 1/2 cup mozzarella to the baking dish. Add a generous amount of salt and pepper. Mix ingredients together. Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. (see note below) Remove from oven and stir well. Spread mozzarella cheese, then the breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese over the pasta dish. Drizzle with olive oil if desired. Bake uncovered for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread crumbs are golden brown.

Notes

If after the first 40 minutes your pasta isn’t cooked through, continue cooking until desired tenderness is reached. If your dish looks dry, add a 1/4 cup of hot water, stir and continue cooking.

Whenever there are so few ingredients, you should try to use quality ingredients. For example, grate your own Parmesan Reggiano. It’s so much better!

This recipe can be halved—Bake in a 9×9 dish.

Serve with a salad and crusty bread if desired.

You can follow Lauren on Instagram for even more recipes!