Culinarian Lauren Lane shows FOX4’s Pat McGonigle how to make ground beef stroganoff.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz. white button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 1 tsp whole-grain mustard (optional)
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 3 tbsp flour
- 1/4 cup white wine or water
- 4 cups beef broth or stock
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 4 cups dry egg noodles
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 to 2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley (optional)
Directions
- Add the olive oil to a large skillet (that has a lid) and sauté the mushrooms over medium heat, until browned, about 8 to10 minutes. Don’t cover or stir too much so they get caramelized. Remove mushrooms from skillet to a plate.
- Return the skillet to the stovetop and melt the butter. Add the ground beef, onion, mustard, and garlic powder and cook until the ground beef is broken up and cooked through. Drain any fat and return the skillet to the stove top.
- Stir in the flour until thick, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the wine or water into the pan and stir, scraping any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, and cook until evaporated.
- Gradually stir in the beef broth, salt, and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the egg noodles. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Stir often until noodles are tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Return the mushrooms to the skillet and stir to combine.
- Stir in the sour cream and freshly chopped parsley. Taste and add more salt if desired. I always add a little more salt because it brings out the flavors of the ingredients.