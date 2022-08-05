KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter in the kitchen to make a delicious steak sandwich.
This hearty steak delight is customizable with your favorite vegetable toppings and cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 cup pickled red onions
- 1 cup heirloom grape tomatoes
- 2 cups spring mix or arugula
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 boneless Kansas City Strip Steaks, each 8 to 10 ounces and about 1/2 inch thick, trimmed of excess fat
- 1 French Sourdough bread, sliced on a bias angle
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 teaspoon fresh tarragon
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 3 oz white cheddar cheese, grated
Directions
- Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium high heat (400° to 450°F).
- Place the steaks in a medium bowl, add just enough oil to coat them lightly, and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Grill the steaks on the grill pan over direct high heat, until the meat gets a desired crisp crust, 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Brush the cooking grates clean. Lightly brush the sides of the bread with oil and grill them over direct high heat until toasted, 15-20 seconds.
- Mix the herbs, garlic, and some kosher salt with the mayo, and dress the bread, Top with meat, onions, and greens. Serve warm or cold, your choice.