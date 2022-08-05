KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roth Living Executive Chef Matt Chatfield joins FOX4’s Karli Ritter in the kitchen to make a delicious steak sandwich.

This hearty steak delight is customizable with your favorite vegetable toppings and cheese.

Ingredients

1 cup pickled red onions

1 cup heirloom grape tomatoes

2 cups spring mix or arugula

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 boneless Kansas City Strip Steaks, each 8 to 10 ounces and about 1/2 inch thick, trimmed of excess fat

1 French Sourdough bread, sliced on a bias angle

½ cup mayo

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

3 oz white cheddar cheese, grated

Directions

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium high heat (400° to 450°F). Place the steaks in a medium bowl, add just enough oil to coat them lightly, and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Grill the steaks on the grill pan over direct high heat, until the meat gets a desired crisp crust, 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush the cooking grates clean. Lightly brush the sides of the bread with oil and grill them over direct high heat until toasted, 15-20 seconds. Mix the herbs, garlic, and some kosher salt with the mayo, and dress the bread, Top with meat, onions, and greens. Serve warm or cold, your choice.