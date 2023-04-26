Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Pat McGonigle in the FOX4 Kitchen to make this sweet and salty treat. 

Ingredients 

  • 8 cups Crisp cereal
  • 2 cups of raw cashews
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Add-ins:
  • 2 cups white chocolate-covered pretzels
  • Red and Yellow candies for that Chief’s flair.

Directions 

  1. Heat oven to 250°F. Spray rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Add cereal to the pan; set aside.
  2. In a 4-cup microwaveable bowl, combine corn syrup, sugar and butter.
  3. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute 30 seconds. Stir. Microwave 30 seconds to 1 minute OR until boiling.
  4. Stir vanilla and baking soda into mixture. Pour over cereal mixture; stir to coat evenly. Bake 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Pour onto wax or parchment paper to cool. Break into pieces.
  5. When cooled, add nuts and pretzels. Makes about 10-11 cups.
  6. Store tightly covered.