Recipe: Pumpkin power balls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pantry’s Dee Patel joins the FOX4 Morning Crew for a deliciously healthy pumpkin recipe to help start off your morning in the right direction.

These are an easy-peasy way to load up on energy and flavor with very little prep and absolutely no baking!

Pumpkin power balls are gluten-free, vegan, and contain some seriously tasty superfoods like cinnamon, almonds, and chia seeds.

The recipe makes approximately 30 power balls and can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks in an air tight container.

Ingredients

2 ½ Cups Plain Quick Oats (Gluten- Free)

½ Cup Pumpkin Pure

½ Cup Maple Syrup

¼ Cup Chia Seeds

1 Cup Almond Butter (or Peanut Butter if you prefer)

½ Cup Vegan White Chocolate Chips

1 Tbls Cinnamon Ground

¼ tsp Cloves Ground

¼ tsp Nutmeg

Directions

1) Combine all the ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir using a spatula or your hands until all the ingredients are well mixed. 2) Using a 1oz scoop measure the dough into equal sized portions. This recipe will make approximately 30. 3) Roll the portions into a ball using your hands. If the mixture is too dry and doesn’t hold shape add another tablespoon or two of the almond butter. If it is too wet – add another half cup of oats. 4) Place the balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and chill in the refrigerator before transferring to an air tight container.